It won’t be an exaggeration of the event to say that Twitter was all about the war between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh yesterday. The two were indulged in a debate over their opinions about the farmer protest and in no time were taking some rather unusual digs at each other. The Internet even conferred Diljit with the title G.O.A., and the actor managed to grab a huge amount of eyeballs. What this feud also did is give fodder to memers who wait for any such opportunity, and this one turned out to be pure gold for them. Scroll down to know more and also do not miss the memes. Read on!

Everything began with Kangana putting up a now-deleted tweet which had a granny from the ongoing Farmer’s Protest. Hell broke loose when Kangana misidentified the granny as Bilkis Bano from the 2019 Shaheen Baug protest. She event went on to say she is available to protest for Rs 100. This left a lot of people furious, including Dosanjh, who decided to confront her. He gave her the proof that the granny is Mahinder Kaur and not Bano, and she should have some manners before talking.

And that is how the Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh showdown began. Kangana, in her tweets post-Diljit’s confrontation accused him of being Karan Johar’s pet and various other things. Dosanjh was also quick to talk to her in the same way and the argument continued till the point Netizens in hoards were glued to it.

Following this what the feud turned out to be gold for memers who have not let the Kangana Ranaut Vs Diljit Dosanjh trend come down even a bit since then. There are numerous references and they are hilarious. Some have compared the scenario to a scene from Kabir Singh. Some have taken digs on Kangana’s well-wishers Vivek Agnihotri, Amit Malviya and others.

Catch some of the best ones here: