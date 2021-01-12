As Master is all set to hit the big screens this Pongal, fans seem to have forgotten that the virus still exists. The viral pictures of them flooding the booking windows is the proof. But amid that, a few scenes from the film have been leaked and are all over the Internet as we speak. But seems like Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are honest towards him. Twitter right now is witnessing #WeStandWithMaster and has been getting support from the biggies of South cinema.

Master stars Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role and is a mass entertainer that awaits its release. The trailer that made its way broke some records and the anticipation is too high. Now as the scenes from the film got leaked, director Lokesh Kanagaraj has requested fans to not promote piracy.

Requesting fans, the Master director spoke how it took them a long time to bring the film to the masses. Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “Dear all. It’s been a 1.5-year-long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.”

Dear all

It's been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you'll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don't share it 🙏🏻 Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours. — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) January 11, 2021 #MasterPongal we all will and should watch it only in theaters!!!#KillPiracy 🙏 https://t.co/qyXREeYmN3 — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) January 12, 2021

The filmmaker since then has found support in fans and his pals from the industry who have trended #WeStandWithMaster. A Twitter user wrote, “Please Don’t Try To Make Someone’s Hard Work Waste , Just Think Once Before Doing Piracy. We Request All Our DBoss Fans To Report, If You Incase Find Any Leaked Videos Of #Master #WeStandWithMaster #masterleaked.”

Another wrote, “This Not Just A Movie Its A Life For Many People From Movie Technicians To All Distributors. The First Big Film That Is Coming To Revive The Whole Industry. My Sincere Request To Every one. Not Spread Any Leaked Videos #WeStandWithMaster #VikramFansSupportsMaster.”

Master releases on January 13 in theatres. Stick to Koimoi for more!

