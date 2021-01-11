Thalapathy Vijay led Master is all set to cinemas all over India on Jan 13 and the craze is unprecedented. Even though the pandemic is still not over, the masses are going crazy for the film, especially in South India.

The Tamil film which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan is being awaited by the fans for a long time. Now that it’s just a couple of days away from the release, fans can’t wait to grab the ticket soon.

The advance booking of Master is going on super successfully and going by the pictures of people outside cinemas it doesn’t seem they are worried about COVID-19 even a bit. Not just about the crowd waiting to get their tickets booked, it’s about people jumping upon each other. Take a look at the pictures below and you’ll understand what we are saying.

Now that proves the fact that nothing can stop fans from watching a big film in cinemas. If that’s not a hint for Bollywood filmmakers to also bring their films in cinemas then what will be?

Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is releasing all over India in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam & Hindi.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja’s latest Telugu film Krack has cracked the box office in the pandemic. The film has proved to be a hurricane and despite only 50% occupancies allowed in cinemas has done excellent business.

The Gopichand Malineni directorial which also stars Shruti Haasan has done a business of 9.5 crores all India on Day 1 including paid previews. The share of the Telugu market is 6.5 crores and it’s huge considering the times in which it has released.

Another Telugu film Solo Brathuke So Better which released on Christmas also got a very positive response and collected 13.25 crores in the first week only. The result of SBSB was proof that the audience will lap up bigger films in an even better way. Krack has done it and Master is on the way to do it.

