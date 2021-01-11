2020 turned out to be a game-changer for Bollywood as not just the content but the format as well saw a drastic change. While we enter 2021 with a hope that cinema halls will resume back like normalcy and that we can go there without being sceptical, a lot of filmmakers gear to showcase their projects. As the list of films releasing in 2021 is long, it surprisingly has many sequels such as KGF 2, Heropanti 2.

While Mohit Suri is all set to give his revenge drama (Ek Villain) a second part, Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao are taking ahead Ayushmann Khurrana’s social drama (Badhaai Ho) ahead. As we grace ourselves for the films that are awaiting, today on Koimoi we list sequels that are up in 2021 and ask you to vote which are you most excited for. Scroll down and don’t forget to vote.

KGF 2

How can we not begin the list without Rocky Bhai ka swag. KGF 2 has become the most trending thing across the nation. The teaser that released last week is enough to tell you the anticipation that rides on the back of the film. This has to top the list.

Badhaai Do

Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao starrer Badhaai Ho took audience with a storm. To be directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, Badhaai Do is all set to star Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar. As per the latest update, Badhaai Do will star Raj as a male colleague in a work place full of women.

Ek Villain 2

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain went on to be a success story. The filmmaker is now making a sequel to the revenge drama starring Disha Patani, John Abraham and Tara Sutaria. Also, we are already expecting some amazing numbers. The first part has set a milestone.

Satyamev Jayate 2

If it was normalcy, by now we might have already witnessed this Milap Zaveri directorial. John Abraham returns to his cop on steroids avatar, but this time Divya Khosla Kumar accompanies him. The team was recently shooting in Lucknow, and we might be up for N announcement soon.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan with the many films in his kitty also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Sequel to Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan starrer, this time it is been directed by Anees Bazmee. The film stars Kiara Advani in lead role.

Heropanti 2

Tiger Shroff made his debut with Heropanti alongside Kriti Sanon and made a niche for himself with the dancing and action. With Heropanti 2 he promises to take it all a notch higher. The makers released the first look poster and the film is awaited.

