KGF 2 starring Yash aka Rocky Bhai was released a couple of days ago and became a rage on the internet in no time. Well, guess what? The promo has created a new record by garnering more than 130 million views on YouTube and has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War trailer.

The teaser was released on January 7th, ahead of Yash’s 35th birthday and fans have been still going gaga over the same.

Yash starrer KGF 2 teaser is still trending on YouTube on number 2 spot and has surpassed Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War trailer. The production house shared the picture on their official handle updating the fans about the good news and wrote, “Taken the world by storm #KGFChapter2Teaser:https://youtu.be/Qah9sSIXJqk”.

With achieving this feat, KGF 2 teaser has become the most viewed Indian promo (teaser, trailer) in the history of Hindi cinema.

One user commented, “Finally i Found an perfect Example For This Word..”The Earth Shattering Records”. Another user commented, “What a team !!!! Entire stuff in the teaser – actors – camera editing etc wowow”.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

Isn’t that amazing?

Fans have been showering so much love on the teaser of Yash starrer KGF 2 and trending it on social media all over the world.

The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles.

In a recent statement, Dutt praised the director of the film and said, “Prashanth is a very humble guy, it was a very smooth sailing experience to shoot with him. It was my first time working with him and I had all the comfort from him, it felt like I was always a part of this KGF universe. I share a great rapport with him now, we have shared a lot of anecdotes with each other. His work style is different and his direction has helped me learn a lot.”

What are your thoughts on Yash’s KGF 2 surpassing Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War? Tell us in the comments below.

