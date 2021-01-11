2021 is the year of big releases. All the Bollywood buffs out there, we know that you guys are super excited about most of the releases scheduled for this year. We have all have been missing to see stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more on the big screens. Now, that the restrictions have been lifted from the theatres, filmmakers are pulling up their socks and signing big films with A-listers.

Advertisement

All the Katrina fans rejoice as we have a piece of good news for you. She has signed a big film and is all set to entertain us. Keep scrolling further to know more details.

Advertisement

As per reports in Bollywood Hungama, Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan has roped in Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi for his next. Katrina seems to be on a roll as she has multiple big-ticket films in her kitty.

Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi plays the leading man in Sriram’s next. The filmmaker had earlier revealed that they have had to put Varun Dhawan starrer Ekkis on hold due to the pandemic. It is the first time that Vijay and Katrina Kaif will be seen together.

With Ekkis postponed, Sriram Raghavan has reportedly turned his attention towards this project. There are no further details about the project apart from the interesting casting choice.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is currently awaiting the release of Sooryavanshi in which she will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. She has also started preparing for Phone Booth alongside actors Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will soon start working on her superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Recently, Ali Abbas Zafar, who has directed films like Bharat, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai, married his lady love and made the big announcement on his Instagram. Bollywood celebrities including Katrina and Ranveer Singh showered the couple with love on the post.

Anyway, you tell us how excited are you to see Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi collaborating?

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Sarcastically Says She’s ‘So Jealous’ Of Taapsee Pannu’s Beauty & Talent; See Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube