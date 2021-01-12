After taking a strong opening at the box office, Krack starring Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in leading its way ahead in a steady way. The film created a storm at the ticket window as it managed to collect 9.5 crores net on Day 1 out of which 6.5 crores came just from Telugu markets.

Now the film has shown encouraging trends on Monday as well despite it being a working day. Compared to the distributor share of 6.25 crores approx it generated on Sunday, the share on Monday is 3 crores approx. It’s a pretty good result considering the film released on Sunday and if Sunday to Monday drop is less than 55% then the film is warmly accepted by the audience.

The two-day total distributor share of Krack is 9-9.25 crores which is great considering the ROI as well. The film has recovered more than 50% of its budget which is 16.5 crores as per Pinkvilla. Although the film will face competition from Thalapathy Vijay’s Master in the coming days, it looks like Krack will have no problem making profits.

The Ravi Teja starrer is clearly on its way of being a commercial success despite pandemic.

Earlier talking about her experience of working on Krack, Shruti Haasan did a post on Instagram. In an Insta clip she shared, she is seen taking a plank challenge along with Ravi Teja. “I had so much fun working on KRACK!! I got to be myself and more which means so much Thankyou @raviteja_2628 for being the loveliest most fun and thoughtful for the second time as well and the amazing team@dongopichand our director for giving me this lovely part to play and@dop_gkvishnu for your magical work through the lens and the entire team really!” she wrote as the caption.

“It felt like family !! Go watch us with your beautiful family this Sankranthi,” she added.

All eyes are also on Thalapathy Vijay led Master which is releasing all over India on Jan 13. The Tamil action-thriller also starring Vijay Sethupathi and Malvika Mohanan is among the most awaited upcoming films and has also been dubbed in Hindi. The film has been recording a healthy advance all over India and extraordinary in South.

