Vikas Gupta who is currently a part of Bigg Boss 14 never misses a chance to be in the limelight. From leaving the BB14 house after his fight with Arshi Khan to re-entering the house, the producer sure knows how to be in the headlines.

Well, there is big news coming in for all the Vikas fans, if the recent reports are to be believed, the producer is walking out of the house owing to health issues.

According to a source close to SpotboyE, Vikas Gupta is all set to leave Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14 house and will come back sooner than you thought. “He has not been keeping well since a long time and was being treated by the doctors inside. But recently his health worsened after which makers decided to take him out for the treatment. Currently, he is on antibiotics and will enter the house again as soon as he feels relief,” the source said.

This isn’t the first time, a contestant is walking out of the Bigg Boss 14 house. Recently, Manu Punjabi also walked out of the house this season owing to health issues.

Manu apparently suffered a pancreatic attack and was immediately flown back to his hometown, Jaipur for the treatment. According to reports, he was supposed to come back to the house but later, it was confirmed that he isn’t coming back.

Vikas Gupta on the other hand will return back to the house to complete the game. He is in fact, one of the strongest contenders in the house and has been entertaining audiences with his stint in the show.

If y’all remember, last season Sidharth Shukla and Paras Chhabra were sent out of the house owing to their health conditions and were brought back in the game after they recovered.

Now, that’s great news. We can’t wait for Vikas Gupta to be back in the game!

