Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. The skipper took to his Instagram account to make the big announcement of the arrival of their baby girl and the internet is going gaga over the good news. Check out some really fun memes from Taimur Ali Khan to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Advertisement

Virat and Anushka took to their Instagram to announce their pregnancy back in August 2020 and since then fans have been eagerly waiting for the good news.

Virat Kohli shared the good news on his Instagram account with a note that read, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Love, Virat.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the memes here:

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli shared the news on his Instagram a while ago and the announcement now has over 3.3 million likes and over 126k comments on the post.

A while ago, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of herself doing a headstand and captioned it, “This exercise is ‘hands-down’ (and legs up) the most difficult one #throwback. P.S. – As yoga is a big part of my life, my doctor recommended that I can do all such asanas that I was doing before I was pregnant( after a certain stage)barring twists & extreme-forward bends, but of course with the appropriate and required support. For the Shirshasana, which I have been doing for many years, I ensured that I used the wall for support and also my very able husband supporting me balance, to be extra safe .”

Congratulations Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma!

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Sarcastically Says She’s ‘So Jealous’ Of Taapsee Pannu’s Beauty & Talent; See Tweet

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube