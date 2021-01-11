Leaving a few exceptions, every single actor from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has up the social media game. During the lockdown period, we saw Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal joining the bandwagon. It was during the initial phase of lockdown when Dilip debuted on Instagram.

For the unversed, the actor already had a Twitter account and never intended to join Instagram. But later, he was informed that some fake accounts have been created with his name. Such fake accounts were even marketing products by pretending as real Dilip’s accounts. It was then, the actor decided to be more active on social media.

An old school by nature, Dilip Joshi confesses of not knowing much of the digital world and takes help from his kids. If you search the profile of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, the one thing that will right away click you is his username. His Instagram’s username is ‘maakasamdilipjoshi’ (swear on my mother, I am Dilip Joshi). Now, he himself has revealed the real reason behind such a username, and believe us, it will burst you in laughter.

While talking on YouTube channel, Sight And Insight, Dilip Joshi shared that he was trying several usernames but everything was showing as ‘taken’ on Instagram. Also, as there were lots of fake accounts on his name, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor decided to go with ‘maakasamdilipjoshi’. Isn’t that a creative and hilarious tale of username?

During the same chat, the veteran actor also shared his viewpoint of nepotism that exists in the entertainment industry. Speaking on it, the actor cleared that he never faced any instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it.

Dilip Joshi further added, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na.” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business).

