In the past few months, the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has up their social media game. Amongst those is our ‘Jethalal‘ Dilip Joshi. Earlier, the actor has only had an account on Twitter but during the lockdown phase, he also joined the Instagram family.

The most interesting part of Dilip’s account is his username, ‘maakasamdilipjoshi’. Being an old school, the actor isn’t very aware of social media’s use, thus he never had an intention to join Instagram. It’s during a recent chat, the actor revealed the real reason behind joining the platform.

It was during an interview with Singh And Insight YouTube channel, Dilip Joshi revealed the real reason for joining the Instagram. He said that earlier, he only had a Twitter account and never intended for joining other platforms. But some of his friends made him aware that by using his name, some fake accounts are promoting products to make money and fool users. Henceforth, to create awareness, he joined Instagram.

Now, that’s really thoughtful of Dilip Joshi and it shows how much the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor cares for his fans.

During the same chat, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also shared his viewpoint of nepotism that exists in the entertainment industry. Speaking on it, the actor cleared that he never faced any instance in his professional career, so he would be the wrong person to comment on it.

He further added, “Ye hamari sanskriti hain. Agar koi vyapaari hain, usne apna dhanda jamaaya hai aur uska beta usme shaamil hona chahta hai, toh woh definitely usko join karega hi na.” (This is our culture. Suppose, there’s one businessman who has established his empire and if his son wants to join his home business, so he will definitely join his dad’s business).

