The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed a huge setback when Navjot Singh Sidhu landed in a controversy. He was ousted from the comedy show as the special guest. It was Archana Puran Singh who stepped into his shoes and there has been no going back. The host, however, keeps cracking jokes on the same every now and then.

The recent episode of the comedy show witnessed rapper Badshah appear as the special guest. There was a lot of fun and laughter shared on the stage. During a fun chat, Kapil asked the rapper about why all his songs and promo have the reference of ‘Bad Boy Badshah’

To this, the Garmi singer reveals how he has been a silent person all his school life. He would be so shy during his school days, that all the girls would prefer the bad boys. So he instead aspired to be one! Archana Puran Singh also adds that Badshah has a ‘good boy’ image in the Industry.

Kapil Sharma then asked Archana Puran Singh why she thinks he isn’t a good boy. The special guest then replies that he always jokes about her and even takes a dig saying he loves Chandigarh people more (referring to Navjot Singh Sidhu).

As expected, Kapil being Kapil mocks how Archana cannot get Navjot out of her mind. The episode then witnesses Badshah and Kapil teasing the actress as they talked about Sidhu.

Kapil Sharma had recently witnessed Navjot Singh Sidhu at his hometown. The comedian even shared a couple of glimpses of their get together on social media. The comedian even joked saying Navjot Singh Sidhu told him that it doesn’t look good if he cries but complained about Archana Puran Singh snatching away his chair.

The episode ended on a good note as the trio shared laughs!

