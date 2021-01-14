Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra says singing a song in the new Tamil biggie Master is a feather in his cap. Master brings together superstar Vijay and Vijay Sethupati, and had a phenomenal opening on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Sreerama has sung the Hindi song “Woh muskaana aakhon ka” for the new film, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan.

Advertisement

“I am feeling all pumped up with this super song which gave such a fabulous start to my 2021. It is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, who became one of my favourite music directors since the time I heard ‘Why This Kolaveri Di?’. Lending my voice to the superstar Vijay Thalapathy is a feather in my cap,” said Sreerama.

The Master singer is known for delivering Bollywood hit songs like “Subhanallah” in “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani”, “Balma” in “Khiladi 786” and “Fikar not” in “Chhichhore“.

Must Read: Master Box Office: Thalapathy Vijay & Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Records 40 Crores+ Estimated Opening & It’s Huge

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube