After a long break – owing to the coronavirus pandemic – Katrina Kaif is back in action. The Jagga Jasoos actress recently started shooting the horror-comedy, Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar. As per a report now, she has now given her nod for Sriram Raghavan’s next that will also feature south actor Vijay Sethupathi.

Advertisement

As per a report, this untitled film is inspired by a short story and is something Raghavan wanted to make for a while now. It also stated that production would roll in April. Scroll down for more details.

Advertisement

According to an article published by Pinkvilla, Katrina Kaif will juggle between this Sriram Raghavan film and the upcoming film in the Tiger franchise. The report also states that the makers will initiate the shoot from April in Pune. A source told the portal, “Katrina has been on the look out to explore different characters in this phase of her career, and when Sriram offered her the part, she was instantly on board the film. While Kat already is committed to doing Tiger 3 from March with Salman Khan, she worked on her date diaries and will be juggling between Sriram’s next and the Maneesh Sharma directed action thriller for a brief period in the summer,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source added that the Sriram Raghavan film is said to be inspired by a short story. The insider revealed, “While the Arun Khetarpal biopic with Varun Dhawan was set to be Sriram’s next after Andhadhun, the film got pushed owing to the on-going pandemic. The script demanded him to shoot in a particular climate and stratosphere, and Ekkis will go on floors around September 2021 now. With ample of free time in hand, Sriram thought of making a quickie of sorts in between, and get another story close to his heart to the spectacle.”

The source informed that the director has wanted to make this project for a while now. It also further added that the film would be produced by Sriram Raghavan’s own banner, Matchbox Pictures. At this point, no other studio is associated with the film.

Talking about the Katrina Kaif- Vijay Sethupathi starrer, the source added, “It’s a high concept film, and be made on a controlled budget. Sriram has a close and rather emotional connect with Pune, and like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddar, Badlapur and Andhadhun, even this one is based in Pune. The filmmaker is planning one marathon schedule in the city with his entire cast, including Katrina and Vijay.”

How excited are you to see Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in this Sriram Raghavan directorial?

Must Read: When Imran Khan Called Bollywood ‘Suffocating’ & Said Bollywood Parties Include Drunken Hookups & Fights!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube