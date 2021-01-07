Siddhant Chaturvedi Channelises His Inner Rumi In The Latest Instagram Post!

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is back with a new poem, and his fans on social media find the new composition relatable and liberating.

Advertisement

Siddhant often shares poems under the heading “MyNotes” on his social media platforms.

Advertisement

This time, in an Instagram post, Siddhant Chaturvedi has shared a photo of him in the mountains and captioned it with his latest poetic flow.

“After the world makes you feel special for all the wrong reasons, after your life cycles around just one season, after those walks on the beach, do no good, and you have to go back to where you should. After a song is on repeat, and the lyrics make sense, but only for a while…and then we need to shuffle and change the beat,” wrote Siddhant Chaturvedi.

“After it’s no more flattering to be called ‘beautiful’… after your eyes start looking for

something more meaningful, after religion is crowned, and the gods are questioned. Your answer is love but it is not be mentioned. Stuck in a limbo, this loop never ends…and you need to know that even space and time bend. No one knows the science, but we know love!? even though it’s not the trend.”

“After all the joy ceases to be free, the only selfless smile lies here, with You and Me…

So Smile. MyNotes.” Impressed by Siddhant Chaturvedi’s writing skills, actor Tanuj Virwani commented: “Beautifully articulated my boy.”

Many fans also expressed their love for the poem.

On the film front, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has, “Bhoot Police” and “Bunty aur Babli 2” in his kitty.

Must Read: Dear Irrfan, Here’s Why Bollywood Isn’t The Same Without You!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube