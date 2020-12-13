The announcement of Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot created a huge buzz among the audience as this film has a brilliantly talented starcast and is backed by ace Producer Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment.

Advertisement

The shoot of Phone Bhoot has finally begun today and the producer couldn’t keep calm and shared a still on his social media.

Advertisement

Ritesh Sidhwani shared it on his social media with the caption,

“It is going to be a Fa-boo-less first day! I can feel it in my bones. #PhoneBhootStartsToday @gurmmeetsingh @katrinakaif @siddhantchaturvedi @ishaankhatter @ravi.shankaran @jasvinderbath @kumohanan @faroutakhtar @excelmovies”

Not much about the film has been revealed except that the Siddhant Chaturvedi, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter starrer will be a horror comedy.

With the success of projects such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven and many more in the kitty, we can’t wait to witness what a masterpiece Phone Bhoot is going to be.

How excited are you about Phone Bhoot? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite movies and stars.

Must Read: Exclusive! Saiyami Kher Opens Up On Her Hiatus Between Projects: “It Happens When A Film Doesn’t Do Well At The Box Office”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube