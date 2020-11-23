Katrina Kaif has been entertaining her fans ever since the lockdown was announced. The actress who is quite active on social media had a gala time during the lockdown. But, now the beautiful actress is all set to entertain her fans not just through social media but also through her movies.

Katrina managed to create a storm in the midst of the lockdown with the very fun Ghostbuster like poster reveal of their upcoming horror comedy, Phone Bhoot. Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also star alongside the Baar Baar Dekho actress. Well, we have an interesting update with regards to this film. Continue reading further.

According to reports in Miss Malini, Katrina Kaif is all set to play the ghost in the horror-comedy, and it will be something we have never seen her do before! Given this is new territory for Kat, it’s going to be super exciting to see her spook everyone out in her new avatar.

Katrina Kaif is set to start prep for the film this week as she will be going in for her look tests. The film is set to roll from the end of this month. And we also learnt that though she has the handsome hunks, Siddhant and Ishaan, by her side, she apparently won’t be romancing either of them in the film. The film is said to be a spoof comedy in the horror genre, and it’s honestly one of the most entertaining kind, isn’t it?

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani under their banner Excel Entertainment.

Apart from films, Katrina Kaif is keeping herself busy and in the headlines with her cosmetics brand Kay Beauty. She recently launched a new set of lipsticks and has been getting praises for the same.

Talking about Siddhant, he recently wrapped up his Goa schedule with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. They were all shooting for Shakun Batra’s upcoming movie there. Well, we must say that Siddhant is a lucky man, indeed. He is getting to work with all the leading ladies of Btown in his initial days itself.

We sure can’t wait for Phone Bhoot and to see Katrina Kaif as the ghost. What about you?

