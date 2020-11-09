The lockdown has made all of us stay locked in our houses for almost six months now. With the lockdown restriction easing now, a lot of shoots have begun talking place in the country and abroad. Recently, actress Katrina Kaif made her ways to the Maldives for a shoot and she is have the time of her life there.

Advertisement

Katrina recently took to social media and shared some pictures from the island nation enjoying a day out on the beach. She took to Instagram and shared gorgeous images of herself from the shores of Maldives.

Advertisement

Katrina Kaif captioned the post, “So amzinggg to be in Maldives for shoot,” she wrote as caption with the pictures, with hashtags #lovemyjob and #grateful.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the images, the actress is seen wearing a white sleeveless top with stripes in rainbow colours. In one image, she smiles at the camera with her hair catching the breeze. The actress hasn’t revealed what took her to the exotic location.

Last week, Katrina shared on Instagram that she was happy to resume her work, along with a picture that saw her flash her trademark smile in a bright yellow dress. A few days before that she had posted an airport picture in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit, as she prepared to fly out.

Advertisement

While Katrina Kaif is currently winning our hearts in a multi-coloured sleeveless top, she stole our hearts in a beautiful saree yesterday. Kat wore a sequin saree from Manish Malhotra’s new collection, Ruhaaniyat and look drop-dead gorgeous. She accessorised the grape rose ombre shade saree with some exquisite statement jewellery. The Bharat actress’ makeup consisted of smokey eyes with bronze and metallic hues, loads of highlighter and glossy pink lips.

On the professional front, she will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. She will also feature in the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Must Read: Laxmii Movie Review: Akshay Kumar Couldn’t Have Picked A Better Year Than 2020 To Release This Remake!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube