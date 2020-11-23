Richa Chadha On Moving In A Sea-Facing Apartment With Ali Fazal: “We Wanted Some Peace”

2020 was supposed to be the year Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha walked down the aisle, but the plans went for a toss owning to the coronavirus pandemic. For those who do not know, the couple, who have been together for a very long time, had decided to exchange vows in April this year. And now, almost eight months later the couple is together.

Advertisement

Before your mind starts thinking anything, let us tell you that they aren’t married yet but have moved in together. As per reports, the much in love couple are now residing in a beautiful sea-facing apartment. Read on to know what Richa says about it below.

Advertisement

During a recent interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Richa Chadha revealed the lease on her previous apartment ended in March, but she wasn’t asked to leave owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Talking about the new apartment, the actress said, “We wanted some peace and this place which is close to the sea, is in a neighbourhood of retired people, Unlike Bandra and Andheri, which are crawling with paparazzi, it is more secluded and affords some privacy. I don’t have to dress up to go to the gym or to run errands”

Adding that the new residence is a rented pad, Richa Chadha said that they didn’t want to buy a house during these times. She said, “We will stay here for a few years now.” She continued, “There was a water leakage issue when we moved in, and for two days we didn’t have water or a Wi-Fi connection. I have a script reading, Ali is off on a shoot, the plumber is working and the gardener is here. It’s all happening at once with my brother helping us settle in.”

When asked about how Ali Fazal is as a housemate, Richa Chadha said, “He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It’s good to finally be able to make decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire. Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with.”

Richa Chadha revealed that she has two pet cats who are adjusting to the new place and Ali. Quipping The actress said, “Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them.”

We are happy for you guys!

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jaan Kumar Sanu Opens Up On Father Kumar Sanu, Says “No Idea Why He Never Supported Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube