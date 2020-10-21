Ali Fazal Reacts To Payal Ghosh's Defamatory Remarks On Richa Chadha!

Ali Fazal is busy with the promotions of his upcoming web series, Mirzapur 2. Only 2 days more and fans will see Guddu Bhaiya in action again. The year 2020 was going to be special for the actor as he had plans to tie the knot with actress-girlfriend, Richa Chadha. Sadly, that didn’t happen.

Ali and Richa have been together for quite a long time. However, the actors prioritise their work over anything else in the media. But when it is required, they take a stand for each other. Now, the Mirzapur 2 actor has spoken up on the Payal Ghosh row.

A few weeks ago, actress Payal Ghosh alleged Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. However, Ghosh dragged several actresses in the matter, including Richa Chadha. She also passed defamatory remarks on the Fukrey actress. Ali Fazal has reacted to everything. The actor told Pinkvilla that he would stand by Richa’s side.

The Death On The Nile actor said, “I’m glad that men can be feminists and strong ones at the same time. We just want to be there for the ones we love and make sure the society is shaped into something better. We are going to try and be there for everybody. Richa is close to me, and of course, I would stand by her through everything.”

Ali Fazal also confirmed that he and Richa Chadha have no plan to take nuptial vows this year. “I’m definitely not getting married in a year that has two zeros and two twos. We’ll probably wait for the next year. The only good thing for me this year is Mirzapur 2 coming, which will keep people away from the toxicity on social media,” said the actor.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, Divyenndu Sharma and Vijay Varma. The show is slated to release on Amazon Prime on October 23, 2020. Ali is also a part of a Hollywood film, Death On The Nile. Directed by Kenneth Branagh, it stars Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Letitia Wright and Tom Bateman.

