Suhana Khan’s Diane Von Furstenberg Dress Worth 30k Is Out Of Our League On A Daily Wear!

Shah Rukh Khan’s 19-year-old daughter, Suhana Khan is currently chilling and cheering his father’s IPL team, Kolkata Knight Riders in the United Arab Emirates. Along with this, the social media star is also sharing pictures of herself posing and her recent dress in one of the pictures is what is grabbing the eyeballs.

Advertisement

Suhana shared a picture of herself in a printed dress on Instagram and captioned it, “gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it 👀”

Advertisement

Now, Suhana Khan’s dress is by Diane Von Furstenberg (DVF) which is worth 30k and we don’t know about us but it way out of our league to wear on a daily basis.

Also, you can take inspiration from this teenage diva for posing like a pro in the picture and she has accessorised the dress with a signature Cartier band and kept her blonde locks open. For makeup, Khan opted for a soft yet chic look with kohl eyes, highlighted cheeks and glossy lips.

Isn’t she an absolute stunner like her father? Totally.

Take a look at some of her pictures here:

A while ago, Suhana Khan shared a powerful message on #EndColourism and shared a long note on the same on her official Instagram account. Time and again, we have seen celebrity kids getting trolled and with the ongoing debate on nepotism, social media has become more of a curse than a blessing.

“There’s a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn’t just about me, it’s about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I’ve been told I’m ugly because of my skin tone, by full-grown men and women, since I was 12 years old. Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what’s sad is that we are all indian, which automatically makes us brown – yes we come in different shades but no matter how much you try to distance yourself from the melanin, you just can’t. Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure. I’m sorry if social media, Indian matchmaking or even your own families have convinced you, that if you’re not 5″7 and fair you’re not beautiful. I hope it helps to know that I’m 5″3 and brown and I am extremely happy about it and you should be too. #endcolourism,” Suhana wrote.

Share your thoughts on Suhana Khan’s 30k dress in the comments below.

Must Read: Swara Bhasker Clarifies The “Why Do Women Love Creeps?” Comment On Her 25 Years Of DDLJ Post

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube