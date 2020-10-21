Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui: 'Bulked Up' Ayushmann Khurrana & 'Ever So Beautiful' Vaani Kapoor Begin The Shoot

A few months back, Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor had made an announcement that they will be coming together for a film, which will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Since then fans have been eagerly waiting to know the title of the upcoming film.

Advertisement

Now the Gulabo Sitabo actor took to social media to flag off the film’s shoot and announced the title of the film, which is Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. Reportedly, the film is dubbed as ‘progressive love story’ and will be shot in Chandigarh. As the shooting kicks off, the Vaani has joined the cast in the city.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana on Instagram shared a picture, wherein he could be seen flaunting his new beefed-up avatar with a beard and moustache. Alongside, his co-star Vaani Kapoor is seen wearing a casual light purple shirt with shorts. Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor was also seen posing with his actors in the frame.

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, “Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor.”

Take a look at the picture below.:

Ayushmann’s fans also wished him good luck for the movie. One fan wrote, “Ayush bro, you look stunning. All the very best in your hometown, pwetty hooman,” while another user joked, “For the first time Ayushman built body rather than hair.”

The leading lady of the film Vaani Kapoor also shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, “It’s time to fall in love!Thrilled to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor’s delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor.”

As per reports, the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will be a love story, wherein Ayushmann Khurrana will play the role of a ‘cross-functional athlete’, for which he was required to undergo a physical transformation.

Must Read: Nora Fatehi Is BACK On India’s Best Dancer & Her First Grooving Glimpse Will Leave You Spellbound!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube