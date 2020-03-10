Ayushmann Khurrana Was Offered Badhaai Do But He Declined For This Reason?

Ayushmann Khurrana is the face of content cinema in India who had delivered a huge blockbuster with Badhaai Ho as the film did around 140 crore at the Indian box office.

In the announcement of the sequel that came out recently, it was revealed that Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be playing the leads. So, naturally, we had to dig deeper to figure out more about the Ayushmann connection in the sequel.

“Ayushmann has a massive pull with multiplex audience across the country and Badhaai Ho benefited from that as the film went on to become a blockbuster. He was offered Badhaai Ho 2 but unfortunately two reasons came at play in a big way. First, he was already pre-committed with 3 new films and secondly, the theme of the film is similar to what Ayushmann has already explored in recently. The makers thus aren’t even calling the film Badhaai Ho 2 and have settled for Badhaai Do,” informs a trade source.

Now, you have it, this information is straight from the people currently associated with production of Badhaai Do and we hope this completely settles the dust on this rumour of why Ayushmann isn’t part of Badhaai Ho sequel.

