Black Widow Final Trailer: Scarlett Johansson All Set To Intrigue Us With Natasha Romanoff’s Life Before Becoming An Avenger!

Yesterday, Marvel dropped a new and final trailer of Black Widow which has given us more insight into what to expect from the film. Black Widow is a solo film based on Natasha Romanoff’s (played by Scarlett Johansson) secretive past which the Avengers filmmakers always teased us with by mentioning it indirectly.

In the trailer that released yesterday, we get to see Natasha’s bond with her sister Yelena (played by Florence Pugh) and how the sisters decide to bring down the villain named Taskmaster. We get to see her time in the Red Room which we got to see a bit in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The Taskmaster is responsible program brainwashing of young girls and it makes them lethal assasins. Thus, our Black Widow has to fight many Black Widows who have no control of what they are doing. The trailer also shows us the glimpse of Natasha and Yelena fighting the bad along with their parents – Alexei (played by David Harbor) and Melina (Rachel Weisz). In the trailer, Natasha says, “Before I was an Avenger, I made mistakes and a lot of enemies.”

Another character that appears in the trailer is of Thaddeus Ross who is responsible for Bruce Banner turning into Hulk. We have seen him in The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Civil War. Played by William Hurt, Ross was the US secretary of States and worked closely with Sokovia Accords.

The trailer is promising and has added a lot to our excitement. Fans had to bid goodbye to Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame. But a solo film on Natasha is now coming out and it is nothing less than a celebration for Marvel fans. The film hits the screens on April 30, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!