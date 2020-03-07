Guilty Movie Review: Kiara Advani As Nanki Is Here To Make You Introspect Your Thoughts

Guilty Movie Review: Star Cast: Kiara Advani, Gurfateh Singh Pirzada, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Taher Shabbir, Dalip Tahil, Kunal Vijaykar, Manu Rishi

Director: Ruchi Narain

Producer: Karan Johar, Aneesha Baig

Streaming On: Netflix

Guilty Movie Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

The story of Guilty revolves around Tanu Kumar (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) who accuses college heartthrob VJ aka Vijay Pratap Singh (Gurfateh Singh Pirzada) of r*pe. As she “MeTooes” everyone’s favourite guy of the college, it creates great tension and divide among the students. Some of them support the girl and others support the boy. However, the reason behind the boy getting so much favour from his fellows, friends, and girlfriend Nanki (Kiara Advani) is not just his “decent boy” image but also a certain image of the girl who has accused him.

The girl as they refer him has “trouble” written all over it and also desperately wants VJ as her boyfriend. On the night of “alleged r*pe”, everyone saw her “manipulating” VJ and taking her in the room for obvious reasons. And that’s why it’s pretty easy to judge who is the “Guilty” here.

But what unfolds as Nanki digs deep amidst all the legal investigation going on makes the story.

Kanika Dhillon & Ruchi Narain’s screenplay has so much that goes in its favour. It’s edgy, bold, engaging and hits you at the right place.

The movie grips you from the word go and keeps you confused throughout. A big plus here is that you think you know what’s coming but everything is so worth the wait and shocking enough. The screenplay builds tension to a level that at one point you just want to see the conclusion and I loved that.

The climax is hard-hitting and will stay with you for a long time. It will make you introspect and also think about how much society is responsible for creating monsters. And the last message that the makers have tried to give is the perfect way to make you start the conversation.

The dialogues and couple of monologues are impactful. Also, I’d like to congratulate the writers for wrapping up so much in screentime of less than 2 hours. When you have a lot to say and you do that in such a less time is commendable. Also, the way some dots have been joined in the end is too good. I don’t really want to give spoilers here but kudos to writers!

Guilty Movie Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Kiara Advani gives a good performance as she plays a well-written and layered character. Her character of Nanki demands her to express a range of emotions and she does a nice job.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor makes an impressive debut. She’s pretty good as Tanu Kumar and holds a big promise as the emerging star.

Gurfateh Singh Pirzada and Taher Shabbir have also done a fine job. Others lend able support.

Ruchi Narain has done a good job as a director in making this uncomfortable and an unsettling film worth watching. When you make films like this, there comes great responsibility and there are huge chances of going off the mark. However, Ruchi has well directed the film and has made sure the film touches the right notes without going here and there.

Guilty Movie Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Guilty is a must-watch because it makes you think and introspect your thoughts.

Rating: 3.5/5

