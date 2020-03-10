Baaghi 3 Box Office (Overseas): Tiger Shroff Scores The HIGHEST Opening Weekend Of 2020

Baaghi 3 Box Office (Overseas): When director Ahmed Khan and the makers decided to bring Tiger Shroff’s Ronnie on-screen, they surely had a tough challenge in order to scale up the content. Welcoming Shraddha Kapoor on-board again after Baaghi, makers did go full throttle aiming at the overseas market too.

Domestically, the film has been performing just at the par of average. Once it started, it had the milestone of 150-crores to cross which was already breached by Baaghi 2. The last instalment did 165 crores at the box office.

Hence, Tiger Shroff and team had a huge mountain to climb which seems impossible task now. At the international box office, Baaghi 3 did $ 2.31 USD (17.15 crores) in its opening weekend.

Here’s the total collection divided amongst the key-markets:

#USA + #Canada: $ 508k

#UAE + #GCC: $ 950k

#UK: $ 214k

#Australia: $ 156k

Rest Of The World: $ 482k

The movie has enjoyed the highest first weekend of 2020 so far as the overseas box office is concerned. Baaghi 3 released in India on March 6, sees Tiger returning as Ronnie to the Baaghi franchise. In the third film, he goes to Syria and singlehandedly takes on ISIS to rescue his brother, played by Riteish Deshmukh.

Tiger, along with sister Krishna Shroff, recently visited a theatre in Mumbai where he watched the film with fans. Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, also has Shraddha Kapoor in the cast.

