Avengers: Endgame Didn’t Solve THIS Big Mystery About Wakanda, Will Marvel Address It In Black Panther 2?

Avengers: Endgame released last year and the story of the film was set 5 years after the Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War. When Thanos snapped his fingers wearing the infinity gauntlet in Infinity War, he wiped away half the population of the earth which also included the king of Wakanda, T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman).

Now, fans have raised a big question that who ruled Wakanda for these 5 years in T’Challa’s absence for 5 years. As reported by Screen Rant, another person who was the right choice to take the throne was Shuri (played by Letitia Wright). However, even that wasn’t possible as off-screen, the makers revealed that even she had turned into dust due to Thanos’ snap. However, in the Marvel comics, the throne was taken by Shuri after T’Challa’s disappearance.

Now, with Black Panther 2 being made, the viewers want to know who ruled Wakanda for 5 years in the absence of the prominent residents. Fans are also curious to know if Wakanda was still the same or it was as disastrous as the rest of the planet in Avengers: Endgame.

Meanwhile, along with this mystery, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) also has to show what kind of person is Loki (played by Tom Hiddleston) in the series. The series is based on the Loki who disappeared with the tesseract in Endgame. The present Loki was killed by Thanos in Infinity War.

