Thappad Box Office: Taapsee Pannu starrer recent release Thappad may not be a Hit at the Box Office but it has found decent appreciation among a section of the audience. After a fair first week of 22.79 crores, the Taapsee starrer film was expected to drop in the second weekend due to the release of Baaghi 3 but it continued to sustain.

Thappad did face a drop on the second Friday as the collections fell down to 0.95 crore. However, it showed big jumps in the weekend and ended up collecting 5.05 crores in the Friday-Sunday period. The total 10 day business of the film is 27.84 crores and it will cross 30 crores mark by the end of this week.

Meanwhile, Thappad has also proved to be Taapsee’s best-performing solo film ever as it has not just crossed her previous film with Anubhav Sinha titled Mulk but also Saand Ki Aankh. The Diwali 2019 release also had Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role but Taapsee was the bigger crowd puller.

Let’s have a look at how Taapsee’s solo films have performed at the Box Office.

1) Thappad:

Taapsee’s highest solo grosser Thappad has garnered her a lot of praises. The film’s subject received criticism from a section of the audience but that further helped it gain curiosity in other sections. The film is expected to end its run close to 35 crores mark.

2) Saand Ki Aankh:

Starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar, the film collected 23.14 crores at the Box Office despite clash from a big film like Housefull 4. Even Hollywood release Joker’s good run in Indian multiplexes dented its potential but thanks to the strong subject and appreciation it managed to make a mark.

3) Mulk

Starring Taapsee Pannu in lead along with Rishi Kapoor, the film won lots of praise from a small section of the audience that watched it in cinemas. It collected 12.50 crores at the Box Office.

4) Game Over

A multilingual film, Game Over did a business of 4.52 crores in the Hindi version. The film was a Flop at the Box Office.

Apart from these, Taapsee has shined in films like Manmarziyaan, Badla, and Pink in which she had equal Box Office contribution.

Manmarziyan also starring Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan collected 26.45 crores. Badla and Pink also starring Amitabh Bachchan collected 88.02 and 68 crores at the Box Office respectively.

Interestingly, Thappad has crossed the lifetime business of Manmarziyaan as well.

