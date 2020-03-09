After Thappad Box Office Fiasco, Rangoli Chandel Comes In Support Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer But Bashes Anubhav Sinha!

Recently, Thappad director Anubhav Sinha lashed out at a portal for using a harsh language for the box office collections. About the box office collections of Taapsee Pannu starrer, a portal shared, “Audience Gives TIGHT SLAP To #Thappad.” Sinha bashed the portal left-right and later, a lot of celebs and filmmakers came out in his support. One of the people who also supported the film is Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel.

Rangoli Chandel was all praises for Thappad and appreciated its message. She tweeted, “Coming to small concept driven films they should be made and mainstream basic format of cinema must be challenged,its commendable to make films on mental health,domestic violence or acid attack but they must be open to criticism and scrutiny, that’s the purpose of cinema Folded hands”

She also wrote, “hugely greatful to Anubhav Singha for making a film on a subject which looked like domestic violence but actually was patriarchy and finding oneself through a slap, hopefully, next time he will come clear on the message it needs clarity especially when it’s a message film and . cont”

However, in her last tweet, she ended up bashing Anubhav Sinha for his political inclination. Chandel wrote, “Cont, hopefully he will learn to follow what he preaches, he needs to stop abusing women and be respectful to all women not just JNU gang go guys this women’s day watch thappad, after all it’s about women”.

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu starrer received great reviews from the audience as well as the critics. The film also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Kumud Mishra, Dia Mirza, and Pavail Gulati.

