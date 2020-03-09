Baaghi 3 Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy: Tiger Shroff Starrer Faces A Drop!

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has finally entered its first week and the trend so far isn’t much appreciable. The film enjoyed a good weekend with Sunday witnessing a jump, and bringing the total weekend numbers to somehow match upto the expectations. Now, with the Holi coming up, the graph is expected to witness an upward trend, and here’s the current scenario in terms of the morning occupancy.

For the unversed, the Ahmed Khan directorial has added a total of 53.83 crores to its kitty in the first weekend. Although the country is facing the Coronavirus scare all across, the good thing is that the film hasn’t been majorly affected by it. Plus there’s no competition at the ticket windows, so Baaghi 3 is majorly by itself.

As far as the morning occupancy is concerned, Baaghi 3 is witnessing footfalls in the range of 15-20%. The trend was obviously expected to be better, but one expects a peak during the evening and the night shows given the fact that there’s a holiday for Holi all across the nation tomorrow and that will compensate for the overall numbers.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the third instalment of Baaghi 3 brings back Tiger in a starring role. It also stars Ankita Lokhande and Riteish Deshmukh. Sunit Morarjee is seen in the role of a corrupt police officer.

Talking about his role, Sumit said: “I was doing an acting workshop with casting director Mukesh Chhabra. He was highly impressed by my acting and recommended my name to the producer Sajid Nadiadwala. After which I did a test shoot and they really liked the results of the shoot as well. So I think all these things tied in very well. For the preparation of the character, I trained with Atul Mongia who is an acting coach for Vicky Kaushal and Ranveer Singh… I really had to delve deep into the psychology of Sharad Kute as he is totally opposite of my personality.”

