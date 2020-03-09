Maguva Maguva From Vakeel Saab OUT! Pawan Kalyan & Team Pay An Ode To Womanhood!

Maguva Maguva From Vakeel Saab OUT! Yesterday on the occasion of International Women’s Day the makers of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s Vaakel Saab had a special treat for women all across. As the makers released a special track titled Maguva Maguva which is a perfect tribute to women all across.

Talking about Maguva Maguva, the soothing track is been crooned by Tollywood singing sensation Sid Sriram, and it is been composed by music composer Thaman S. Lyrics for Maguva Maguva is been penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Talking about the film, Vakeel Saab Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback in films after a gap of almost two years.

Vakeel Saab is a Telugu remake of 2016 released Bollywood hit Pink. In Vakeel Saab Pawan Kalyan will be seen reprising the role of Amitabh Bachchan as a fierce lawyer.

Vakeel Saab has actress Nivetha Thomas as its leading lady along with South actresses Anjali and Ananya in pivotal roles.

It was last week when the makers unveiled the first look poster featuring Pawan Kalyan, and it was well appreciated by the audience.

The Pawan Kalyan starrer is helmed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju under the Projects LLP and Sri Venkateswara Creations banners.

The original venture of Vakeel Saab i.e Pink was also remade in Tamil as Nerkonda Paarvai, with Thala Ajith in lead. The Tamil remake too was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.

The Thala Ajith starrer just like the original too had a great run in theatres and box office.

