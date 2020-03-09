Baaghi 3 Box Office Advance Booking Day 4: Remains Low On Monday

Baaghi 3 Box Office: Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 faced Coronavirus challenge at the Box Office in its first weekend. The public reports also were not really encouraging and hence it had to satisfy itself with 53.83 crores. The film is now keeping high hopes from Holi which falls on Tuesday. If not anything it will help the film remain put up a healthy weekdays total.

However, going by the early advance booking trends of Monday, Baaghi 3 is likely to show a drop. Let’s have a look at how some of the major cities are performing for the film today:

Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru

All three cities were already not performing at their optimum levels but today they have seen a major drop. There are hardly any fast filling or housefull shows in these cities and that’s a sign of worry.

Hyderabad

Hyderabad was somewhat better than these cities in the weekend but even here there are negligible shows making any kind of promise.

Ahmedabad & Surat

Baaghi 3 has performed very well in Gujarat in the weekend. But even here in the cities like Ahmedabad & Surat, the film seems to have come down. Only 5% approx shows are filling fast at this moment.

Chennai & Kolkata

Chennai and Kolkata have also come down badly as there’s no show giving any kind of hope.

Agra

Agra was doing very well for the film but even here all shows are available at this moment.

Patna

Patna has remained among the top-performing cities for Baaghi 3 but even this city is recording 10% HF and FF shows as of now. All eyes are on spot bookings here.

Bhopal

Bhopal is another strong city for Baaghi 3 but has come considerably down on Monday. All shows are available here too.

Overall, Baaghi 3 is heavily relying on spot bookings today and if there’s no heavy turnaround till evening then a major drop is on the cards.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!