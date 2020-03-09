Master: Thalapathy Vijay Fans, Rejoice! Here’s When The Audio Launch Of This Action Thriller Will Take Place

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s fans can’t keep calm, as they are on cloud nine following the audio launch of their favourite star’s much-anticipated Master. The film happens to be one of the biggest upcoming releases of the year in the Tamil film industry has been making noises for all the right reasons.

It was only this past weekend when Master’s music composer Anirudh Ravichander took to his Twitter handle to share the announcement about the audio launch.

Anirudh tweeted: #MasterAudioLaunch on March 15! Get ready to enjoy the #Thalapathy musical fest!

Thalapathy Vijay fans never miss a chance to listen to their favourite star speak his heart out on stage especially at such audio launch occasions. The star actor also always assures to spread positive and inspiring messages through his speech to his fans in his style which always has his admirers and cine-goers in taking.

The makers of Master have also assured to telecast the live audio launch event on 15th March i.e on Sunday on Television for the audience all across.

The first track Kutti Story from the film which was released last week on occasion of Valentine’s day has been well received by the audience. For those unversed, Kutti Story is a motivational track sung by Thalapathy Vijay himself.

More about Master, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer has Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupathi as the lead antagonist.

Master also has Malavika Mohanan, Andre Jeremiah, Nassar along with others in pivotal roles.

The action-thriller is been helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and it is been bankrolled by XB creations banner.

