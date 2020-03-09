Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham: Mohanlal Leaves Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni & Mahesh Babu Spellbound With The Trailer

Mollywood megastar Mohanlal happens to be in talks all over following his upcoming release, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. It was on Friday when the star actor took to his social media to unveil the trailer of the magnum opus.

Post-release of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham trailer, Mohanlal and ace filmmaker Priyadarshan who have directed the period drama, has been showered with all praises and compliments from netizens.

The trailer which apart from Malayalam was also released in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu languages has been well received by cine-goers and various biggies from the Indian film industry.

Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu who was left awestruck with the trailer took to his Twitter handle to send his best wishes to Mohanlal and the entire team of Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, as the Telugu actor tweeted: “Dreams come true !! All the best @Mohanlal Sir for your dream project #Marakkar. Goodluck my dop @DOP_Tirru, cast & crew.”

Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni too took to his Twitter handle to send his good wishes for the ‘Complete Actor’ and Priyadarshan, as the actor tweeted, “Wishing @Mohanlalsir and my friend @priyadarshandir and teams dream project “#MarakkarLionoftheArabianSea all the best!!”

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan too wasn’t far behind, as the legendary actor yesterday heaped praises for Mohanlal, as Big.B’s tweet read: “Dear friend and colleague Mohanlal , of Malayalam Cinema, one whom I have ever admired .. asks me to see his new film trailer .. I do .. and my admiration increases ..”

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham also has Bollywood star Suniel Shetty along with Kalyani Priyadarshan, Keerthy Suresh, Manju Warrier, Arjun Sarja, Prabhu, Siddique, and others.

The magnum opus will hit big screens in five languages across 5000 screens worldwide. The Mohanlal starrer is been made with a budget of whopping 100 crores.

The Mohanlal starrer is been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor, Santosh T Kuruvilla, and Roy C J under Moonshot Entertainments and Confident Group production banners.

This period actioner will hit big screens on 26th March.

