Jaan Kumar Sanu has recently got out of Bigg Boss 14 house. In a recent interview, the aspiring singer has opened up on his equation with his father Kumar Sanu and being caked a nepo-kid by his fellow housemate Rahul Vaidya. Read the article to know more.

Jaan said that Rahul Vaidya knows how to play the game and this is why he would last in Bigg Boss 14 house for a long time. But at the same time, he feels that Rahul calling him a nepo-kid was silly.

In an interview with Times Of India, Jaan Kumar Sanu said, “Rahul Vaidya is the smartest of the whole lot! But it was quite silly of him to start a fight with me on nepotism because everyone knows that I am not a product of nepotism. I guess he did not have any reason to nominate me, so without any concrete reason, he called me a ‘nepo-kid’. To be honest, I am hearing this term for the first time in my life. But Rahul is quite shrewd and knows how to play the game. He will last long on the show.”

While speaking about his bond with his father, Jaan Kumar Sanu revealed that his mother Rita Bhattacharya raised three kids on her own as their father Kumar Sanu was never there for them. He said, “We are three brothers and have been single-handedly brought up by my mother, Rita Bhattacharya. My father has never been a part of my life. I have no idea why he never supported or promoted me as a singer – you can ask him why.”

He further added, “There are so many celebs in the industry, who have got divorced and remarried. They may not talk to their ex-wife, but they have never shied away from supporting their children from their first marriage. They have always taken responsibility for their children. But, in my case, my father Kumar Sanu refused to keep in touch with us.”

