Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a throwback picture with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, and has given hubby’s name a fun pun in the caption.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared an old picture. In the image, she is seen wearing a cream embellished saree paired with a hot pink blouse while Saif looks sharp in a classic black suit.

“My saif-haven,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress is currently expecting her second baby with hubby Saif and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced on August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called as Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. She gave birth to their firstborn, Taimur, in 2016.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has now returned to Mumbai from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh with Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. She had joined the cast of Pawan Kriplani’s film Bhoot Police to spend some time with her husband. The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor in important roles.

Kareena and Saif had recently announced that the couple is expecting their second child after Taimur Ali Khan. The Pataudi clan in August revealed that they are looking forward to the addition to their family. Amid this, the Laal Singh Chaddha star now opened up about naming her second child.

During her chat show, What Women Want, with Neha Dhupia, Bebo responded to Neha who asked if any friends and family have suggested any baby names for their second child. Kareena revealed the truth by saying that she and Saif have not even reached the thought of deciding the second baby’s name yet. She also remembered the controversy around Taimur’s name back in the day.

