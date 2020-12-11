The Family Man starring Manoj Bajpayee in lead is currently grabbing a lot of eyeballs. The first season of Raj & DK created show was a massive hit. The first season release in September last year and fans have been awaiting the sequel ever since. There’s an exciting update we have for y’all and it is sure to pump you up. Read below for all the deets.

Koimoi recently got into an exclusive conversation with Raj & DK for their upcoming web series, Unpaused. The Amazon Prime Video film is an anthology featuring short stories by 5 directors. Duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK are helming a story starring Saiyami Kher and Gulshan Devaiah in leads. It’s about finding love amid the pandemic.

As fans would expect, we asked the director duo for an update on The Family Man 2. The show is totally going the Mirzapur 2 way, where it is enjoying a massive buzz and fans desperately want an update regarding the promo of the new season.

Raj Nidimoru shared, “What seems to be on the mind of the marketing team is to create the buzz and then surprise everybody. Keeping it all under the wraps, and boom! One day the teaser will be out. But I can give you a hint, it’s going to be very soon.”

Furthermore, Krishna DK confirmed that the shooting and other production work is done. “Yes, everything is done. The show is ready. It’s just now the matter of putting it out there.”

Gulshan Devaiah being his humorous self also added, “Actually The Family Man Unpaused ke end me ata hai. Hum end me usko announce karenge! That is the family man easter egg!”

Well, all we can say is that this easter egg is the announcement of our dreams and we already can’t wait!

Back in September, Koimoi had exclusively confirmed that Koimoi had learnt that Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Shreya Dhanwanthary shot for the the second season for three days.

“Some in between scenes for season 2 were yet to be shot, and the makers were looking for an appropriate and a safe time to shoot that. They finally managed to do that a week ago in Mumbai. They shot for one day in a studio, and for two days they shot in an outdoor location but with all the safety precautions,” informed a source close to the development.

