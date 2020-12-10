TV actress Divya Bhatnagar left her fans and loved ones in a state of sadness and grief as she passed away on Dec 7. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress suffered COVID-19 in November and was hospitalised but couldn’t overcome the battle against the disease. Reportedly she had got pneumonia following which she suffered cardiac arrest. Following her bad health, she was reportedly on a ventilator for a few days.

Advertisement

However, post her death there is a new twist in the case. Divya’s brother Devashish had earlier alleged her husband Gagan for domestic abuse. Now he has also revealed his WhatsApp chats with Divya in which the late actress has claimed that her husband used to beat her with a belt.

Advertisement

Devashish used the actress’ Instagram account to share the screenshots of WhatsApp chats which reveal some really disturbing details about her relationship with Gagan. Along with the screenshots, he wrote a note which read as saying, “I wish I could get to know all this. I wish I could tell her that it is okay to take stand for yourself. I wish I could tell her that girls are the most powerful human species. I wish I could save her from this devil. Please speak up before it is too late and especially to your family. Because you can share things with friends but only family can take you out from messes. I want this guy hanged @whogabru. This is guy is been threatening Divya bhatnagar that he will get me(her brother) and mother killed, defame her, screw her life if she would share anything with anyone. Now I am handing over this case to all of her fans, friends,family and the people who actually care about humanity.”

Now that’s really sad! What are your thoughts?

Apart from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Divya had also featured in shows like Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Udaan, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre and Vish among others.

Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates related to Divya Bhatnagar’s case and other television industry-related news.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Skeptical Naming Their Second Child After Taimur Ali Khan’s Name Controversy

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube