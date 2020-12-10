Recently, a lot of actors have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. After the nationwide lockdown has been lifted, Bollywood has been getting back on its feet slowly and steadily. But, unfortunately, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have also increased. This is the reason that almost every other actor is taking the corona test to be sure about their safety. Actress Urvashi Rautela got herself tested for Covid-19, and shared the experience with fans on social media.

Urvashi posted a video on Instagram where she is seen in a green sweatsuit, getting a nasal swab taken by a healthcare provider, who is dressed in a PPE suit. We know it must not be a great feeling to get a COVID-19 test done. Also, so much hype has been created around it that people do get scared to take the test.

“Take it easy Urvashi #SafetyFirst #LaughterFirst. Even my healthcare provider is laughing looking at me #Covid19 #testingimportance,” Urvashi Rautela wrote alongside the video.

Urvashi recently featured in a music video, “Teri load ve”, sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film “Black Rose”.

