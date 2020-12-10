Rajkummar Rao is facing a genuine problem while using social media. The actor cannot always find a suitable caption to post with photographs! The actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the problem with fans and followers.

Rajkummar wrote in Hindi: “Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem.”

The actor is reportedly in Chandigarh, shooting for his upcoming film. Recently, Rajkummar shared a social media post saying he is loving the winter sun! The actor shared a photo of himself where he can be seen enjoying the winter sun sitting in the fields.

Rajkummar will next be seen in Abhishek Jain’s upcoming comedy “Second Innings”. The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has a suggestion for his fans. The Bollywood actor took to his verified Instagram account on Wednesday to share a photograph of his muscular frame, saying it was the result of hard work. The actor also exhorted fans to work hard on fitness.

“Bachpan mein suna tha mehnat ka phal meetha hota hai. Aur phal jitna meetha khana hai mehnat utni hi karni hoti hai (I had heard since childhood that the fruits of hard work are sweet. Sweeter the fruit you desire, the harder you have to work),” the actor wrote on Instagram using the hashtag #bemehnati to urge fans to be hardworking.

Rajkummar Rao had double-release during Diwali this year. He featured in Anurag Basu’s dark comedy anthology “Ludo“, as well as Hansal Mehta’s comedy “Chhalaang“. Both films were released digitally.

Rajkummar’s upcoming films also include “Badhaai Do” and “RoohiAfza”.

