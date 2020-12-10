Actress Hina Khan’s second web film this year, ‘Wishlist’, is all set to release soon. the film, releasing December 11, sees Hina in a totally new and different avatar as an actor. This film also marks the actress’ first time as co-producer of a film.

2020 has seen Hina raise the bar with every venture that has come her way, and now moving one step forward Hina has taken a new route behind the camera for ‘Wishlist’.

Along with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal as co-producer, Hina Khan and Rocky have created ‘Wishlist’ under the Hiros Faar Better Films banner, and are now very excited to showcase their creation to the world.

Elaborating on her first experience as co-producer for the film, Hina Khan shares, “This was my first ever time co-producing a film along with Rocky. It was quite exciting but at the same time it dawned upon me about how much there was to plan and do, which was additional to the acting part.”

Adding further, Hina Khan added, “I took this responsibility as co-producer as a major learning process for myself, which was great! Rocky looked into most of the technicalities like how the scenes should look, how the songs should be placed, the post-production and editing bit and a lot of other aspects which he handled so so well, and I made sure I learn the nuances and the nitty gritties of what goes into the producing a film from him. Overall it was a great experience to co-produce Wishlist under our very own banner HIROS Faar Better Films, and looking into elements behind the camera this time was a much needed and lovely experience for me.”

