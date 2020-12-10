Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal have finally tied the knot after a relationship of 10-years. The couple first met on the sets of Shaapit. While many don’t know much about their togetherness, the Indian Idol host is now spilling the beans. Read on for all the exciting scoop.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with the newly-weds. They reminisced their entire journey as they time travelled the last 10 years. The couple opened up about their first impression of each other and left us in splits.

When asked about her first impression of Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal answered, “I met him like how you meet a co-star. We got introduced and that was my first meeting – short and sweet. I didn’t think anything.”

To this, Aditya Narayan interrupted in a hilarious way and said, “Meri shakal itni kharab lagi inko ki kuch sochne ka man hi nahi kia (laughing).” He added, “Actually, we’re both kind of people who are not open to looking for relationships at their work place. Mai bhi waisa hi hu, mai kaam karte waqt sirf kaam pe focu karta hu. Agar koi cute ladki hoti bhi hai toh, I never engaged or indulged (in the past). Because if things work out, very good. If not, things become very complicated.”

Aditya did confess that he was attracted to Shweta that moment itself. “As much as I was attracted to Shweta, I did not kind of tell her for a while. Hum dosti kar rahe the, chill karte the, khaate pite the sath me.”

“She found my diet really weird. She used to tell me, ‘kaisa aadmi hai tu, roz ek hi khana khata hai.” Shweta Agarwal added, “he was either eating paneer dal or chicken the entire time. I like different food. I can’t be like him.”

Aditya added that he was on a diet and wanted to look good for his feature film (Shaapit).

Check out the fun exclusive interaction with Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal below:

