Aditya Narayan is enjoying his newly married life with wife Shweta Agarwal. The couple tied the knot on December 1 in a temple wedding, which was followed by a reception. Govinda, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa were amongst others present at the festivities. The latest post-wedding ritual is now going viral. Below are all the details you need.

The video shared by a fan page witnesses Aditya teasing Shweta as she’s preparing a sweet dish. As most know, it is a Hindu ritual where the newly-wed bride cooks something sweet the first time she enters the kitchen. The Shaapit actress could be seen getting help from the house members nearby.

But it was Aditya Narayan who steals the frame. He could be seen mocking Shweta Agarwal as he warned her to make a delicious dish. However, everyone ends up laughing when he says, “Taste mein koi kasar nahi honi chaiye. Warna jao apne sasural walon ke paas (Make sure you don’t mess up. Otherwise go back to your in-laws’ place).”

Yes, Aditya Narayan actually meant go back to your maternal house but ended goofing up. Shweta Agarwal too laughs and says, “This is sasural only.”

Meanwhile, picture and videos of the wedding function have been going viral all across the social media platforms. Even Aditya Narayan shared the first glimpse of their wedding look on social media. He was seen kissing Shweta adorably on the cheeks as he captioned the post, “I will find you.. And I will marry you #Taken #ShwetakishaAdi @ibtida.co @thehouseontheclouds”

What grabbed eyeballs was Neha Kakkar’s comment on the post. The Nehu Da Vyah singer wrote, “Soo beautiful..Congratulations!”

For the unversed, Aditya and Neha Kakkar were romantically linked during last season of Indian Idol. Later, it was all termed as a marketing gimmick planned by the channel to gain massive TRPs.

