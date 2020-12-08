Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has compared his lockdown look with that of the character Chintu Tyagi he played in the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh.

The actor posted two pictures in a collage form on Instagram. While the first has Kartik sporting his 2020 look with long hair and a beard, the other is his moustached avatar of Chintu Tyagi in the film. He asked fans which look they preferred.

“Ab batao. 2020 ya 2019?? #Koki #ChintuTyagi,” Kartik Aaryan wrote.

Kartik Aaryan posted the collage on the occasion of his film Pati Patni Aur Woh completing one year of its release. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Pandey and Aparshakti Khurana.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the comedy is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name.

Kartik will next be seen in Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

