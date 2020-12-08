Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film Pathan has managed to grab all the possible eyeballs right now. The Internet was taken by storm when SRK began shooting for the film, and the glimpses of his first look came out. Now as per the latest update there are more additions to the cast, and it is getting more exciting. Mirzapur fame Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode have made their way to the dream team and below are all the details you would want to know.

If you are unaware, Pathan is a part of Yash Raj Films’ 50-year celebration plan. The film stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and Dimple Kapadia alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The actor began work on the film recently, and even Deepika shot for two days. The team is set to take off to Abu Dhabi in January.

While on that, the latest goss suggests addition in the cast. As per Bollywood Hungama, Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode have joined Pathan. The two will be seen playing RAW agents under Dimple Kapadia. “Aditya Chopra and Yash Raj Films are pulling out all stops to ensure that Pathan will be Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest film ever. Now to live up to this, they are developing an entire spy universe that will see Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode playing RAW agents being led by Dimple Kapadia,” said a source.

Talking about Shaji Chaudhary and Gautam Rode’s casting in Pathan, the source added, “Shaji’s character in Mirzapur as Maqbool has made an impact on the audience, and he also has the aura to pull off a RAW agent charisma. As for Gautam Rode, well he has been one of TV’s best looking and physically well-built individuals, not to mention that he has the skill as well. So it was not a very difficult decision to rope them in.”

“YRF and Aditya are creating a whole universe, so it is obvious that there will have to be multiple characters, and both Shaji and Gautam were perfect,” the source concluded.

Pathan is being directed by War fame Siddharth Anand, and the team plans to shoot the film till July 2021.

