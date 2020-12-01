After a whole bunch of rumours around Shah Rukh Khan and his next, a solid report confirmed that he had started the shoot for Yash Raj Film’s next titled as Pathan. Reportedly also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film is said to be in a similar universe as YRF’s actioners Tiger franchise and War.

But, when will be the official announcement or its first look release? Well, that’s the question SRK fans have now flooded the social media with. There have been many rumours around his films with Atlee and Rajkumar Hirani too.

But, according to our close sources, Shah Rukh Khan might share an official announcement with the first look of Pathan really very soon. By ‘really very soon’ we mean, by the end of this month.

Yes! Team YRF might officially announce the film on the New Year’s eve which was also the case with Shah’s last film ‘Zero’. The Aanand L Rai film’s first teaser was revealed on the 1st of January in 2018. Since its release in December 2018, Shah didn’t do a single film going on an unexpected sabbatical.

With Pathan, the trade is expecting a blockbuster comeback of King Khan which will be a treat for his fans. Siddharth Anand, who is coming fresh from delivering a blockbuster War, is expected to design a slick actioner for Khan. Reports of Salman Khan’s cameo in Pathan has already raised the hopes of his many fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted donning a never seen before avatar when clicked at YRF studios. It was yesterday reported that he also had an injury on his left leg.

Recently, it was learnt that Shah Rukh Khan has entered into a 45% profit-sharing agreement with YRF. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, SRK and YRF’s Aditya rarely discuss monetary terms before signing a film together. The source said, “Shah Rukh Khan and Adi are like brothers and seldom do they speak about the monetary terms before signing on for a film. It’s an unsaid rule that SRK will have a share in the profits of a YRF film and the tradition will continue with Pathan as well. The superstar has entered into a 45 per cent profit-sharing agreement with YRF, which means that for every Rs. 100 crore profit earned from the film, Shah Rukh Khan will make Rs. 45 crore rupees. The higher the profits, the higher will be his fees.”

