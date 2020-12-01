Always giving young girls major fashion goals, Deepika Padukone, a while ago, opened her closet for a good cause. The actress started an initiative called ‘The Deepika Padukone Closet’, auctioning off her belongings, the proceeds of which go to charity, for the Live Love Laugh Foundation.

Following many successful themed editions of the Deepika Padukone Closet, the superstar actress decided to let her fans choose the next edit.

Deepika, who is a renowned actress, fashion icon and mental health ambassador from India, ran an online poll where she asked her fans whether they would like an all black or all white edit to come out next.

Fans voted for ‘The Black Edit’, which now opens on December 2nd.

Customers can choose some classic black numbers from Deepika’s personal closet, from casual wear to red carpet gowns. She has also parted with her Hermes Tadelakt Egee Clutch – an exquisite item befitting an heirloom piece – all for a cause. Proceeds from each sale support mental health through The Live Love Laugh Foundation. Pieces will be available at Deepika Padukone’s official website.

The actress took to her social media handle to make the announcement yesterday. She wrote, “Remember when I wore this?” along with some images of a glamorous black gown.

