The much-awaited wedding festivities have begun. Aditya Narayan and long-time girlfriend Shweta Agarwal are all set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony today. Father Udit Narayan recently spoke to us and revealed details of the wedding reception. Now, a guest list is doing the rounds and it includes Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shatrughan Sinha and many more celebs. Below is all the scoop you need.

As most fans know, pictures of Aditya and Shweta from their Tilak ceremony are viral all across the social media platforms. Father Udit along with wife Deepa was seen blessing the couple too. While the wedding is all set to take place today, it is the star-studded wedding reception that everyone is talking about.

Previously, we exclusively revealed to you about the date of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s wedding reception. It will be happening tomorrow, i.e, 2nd December. Udit Narayan himself revealed that he has invited veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also shared about how the family has invited a lot of friends from the Industry but owing to the pandemic, he’s not sure if everyone will make it.

Reports now suggest that Bollywood celebrities Deepika Padukone, husband Ranveer Singh have been invited too. Apart from that, Aditya Narayan and family have also sent invitations to Shatrughan Sinha, Dharmendra and Madhuri Dixit.

Meanwhile, Aditya and Shweta Agarwal are tying the knot in a ceremony at the temple today. There will be only 50 guests in attendance owing to the pandemic situation.

The Haldi ceremony took place yesterday.

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal met on the sets of Shaapit (2010). The singer remained tight-lipped about his relationship for long until they decided to tie the knot this year.

