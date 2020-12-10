Colors TV is coming up with some out of the box content and concepts lately. Bigg Boss 14 and its entire ride of bringing back former contestants is the biggest proof. The channel is now also coming up with a show, Namak Ishq Ka. It is based on a dancer, who is struggling for validation from society. Shruti Sharma plays the leading character, Chamcham.

Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Shruti Sharma. The actress made her TV debut in 2018 with India’s Best Superstars. She received a special mention from judges Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, so there was no going back.

Check out our excepts form the conversation about Namak Ishq Ka, Bollywood plans and more with Shruti Sharma below:

You began your journey in 2018 with India’s Best Superstars and now you are leading a Colors serial of your own. How does it feel?

I feel blessed and overwhelmed that I have come to Mumbai on my own. Most of the dreams came true. I have done 3 fiction shows on leading channels and a reality show, along with a Telugu movie and a Hindi film as well. I am really thankful to god that such good work has come in my way. Feels great! Life has changed, but I try to stay grounded. I try not to forget my roots, apart from that everything is going good.

How did you bag Namak Ishq Ka?

I was selected and signed for Namak Ishq Ka before Yeh Jadu Hain Jinn Ka. Makers wanted me to be a part of this show and I loved the concept, so hence agreed.

Did you have any apprehensions given the fact that your character of a local village dancer was an unusual one?

No apprehensions but I was a little scared if people will accept a show with such a strong & different concept or not!

How was it working with Aditya Ojha? Tell us about your bond off-screen?

Working with Aditya is fun. He is very humble and fun-loving. We do share a good bond off-screen too, and we have a lot of fun on set as well.

Is it going to be TV for a while for Shruti Sharma or are you also side by side auditioning for the big screen?

Both of them are going side by side as my first Bollywood movie is on its way. Waiting for its release!

