Katrina Kaif is Bollywood’s one of the most successful actresses. She started her career in 2003’s Boom and was last seen in Salman Khan’s Bharat. The actress is all set to head out of India to shoot for her upcoming superhero film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will be called Super Soldier. It’s said that the movie will be one of India’s most expensive films. Katrina will be reuniting with Ali Abbas Zafar after Tiger series.

Reportedly Ali Abbas Zafar had visited Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Poland, Georgia, and Uttarakhand for a recce. And as per a recent report, Katrina will be shooting her action sequences in Abu Dhabi.

As per a report by Spotboye, Katrina Kaif starrer Super Soldier’s producer and director Ali Abbas Zafar is currently in Dubai with a crew of 20 preparing for the shooting of the film which begins in January 2021. Ali Abbas Zafar says the Middle East is suffused with potential and possibilities to shoot films. “I’ve found the locations that I needed in Abu Dhabi. This will be my chance to shoot India’s first female super-hero film in locations never seen before in an Indian film.”

Ali Abbas Zafar added, “My crew and I are able to plan and function without any disturbance. We shifted base for preparation. Because the film has an international crew. While the shooting is in Abu Dhabi we are working on our pre-production from here in Dubai. It is a team of around twenty of us working here in Dubai.”

